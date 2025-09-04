PETALING JAYA, Sept 4 — The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) has expelled the Perlis Football Association (PFA) as its affiliate member, effective immediately.

Acting FAM president Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mahadi said the decision came after the national body gave PFA six months to resolve its problems.

“The six-month period is over. So, today the committee decided to sack PFA from being an affiliate member of FAM,” he told a press conference after chairing the fourth FAM Executive Committee Meeting for 2025–2029 at Wisma FAM in Kelana Jaya today.

As a result, PFA will no longer be allowed to participate in or represent any football-related activities nationwide.

However, Mohd Yusoff stressed that PFA’s expulsion does not affect Perlis GSA FC, which competes in the semi-pro League A1, as the club is not under the PFA.

Last December, FAM suspended PFA until it settled outstanding wages and compensation owed to its former football director Matt Holland, as instructed by FIFA on December 4, 2019.

Mohd Yusoff added that PFA could return as an affiliate member, but only after fully resolving its existing issues.

Meanwhile, the meeting also confirmed that FAM deputy president Datuk S. Sivasundaram will replace Mohd Yusoff as Amateur Football League (AFL) chairman.

FAM also restructured the chairmanship of several standing committees. Mohd Yusoff will now head the Finance and Management Committee, the National Football Team Management Committee and the Emergency Committee.

Sivasundaram will also lead the Technical and Development Committee and the Infrastructure Committee. Vice-president Datuk Seri Rosmadi Ismail was named Competitions Committee chairman, while vice-president Datuk Saaran Nadarajah will chair the Referees Committee.

Vice-president Datuk Dollah Salleh and executive council member Datuk Zainal Abidin Hassan were tasked with monitoring the National Football Development Programme (NFDP) and the Mokhtar Dahari Academy (AMD). — Bernama