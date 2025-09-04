MADRID, Sept 4 — Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde may miss the club's first Champions League game at Newcastle after he suffered a hamstring injury yesterday.

The left-back was hurt during training and Spanish reports estimate he could miss between three to four weeks.

"Balde suffered a slight injury to his left hamstring during today's training session. His availability will depend on how he progresses," said La Liga champions Barcelona in a statement.

The Spanish defender is expected to be sidelined for the visit of Valencia in La Liga on September 14, before the trip to face Newcastle on September 18. — AFP