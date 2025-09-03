KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — Harimau Malaya head coach Peter Cklamovski wants his men to play to their true level in their upcoming two Tier 1 international friendlies against Singapore and Palestine.

This is because the national team - due to logistical challenges and player unavailability - missed out on competing in the ongoing 2025 Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) Nations Cup in Tajikistan and Uzbekistan that features strong sides like Iran, Uzbekistan and Oman.

As such, the Australian tactician sees these two friendlies as vital to the team’s continued growth and progress.

“Singapore are a good team and we need to be at our best to get the result we want. Palestine are tough opponents as well. They’re ranked in the top 100. It’ll be a different test and that’s great for us.

“Both games will enable us to develop, test and keep growing our game. This international window, as well as every time we get together, is an opportunity to keep improving our game and keep working hard to become the team we dream of being,” he told a pre-match press conference ahead of the friendly against Singapore at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil here today.

Malaysia are set to renew their traditional rivalry with the Gavin Lee-coached Singapore - dubbed the Causeway Derby - tomorrow before facing Palestine at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Iskandar Puteri, Johor, on Monday (Sept 8).

Cklamovski said he expects a strong challenge from world number 159 Singapore, who look to have developed a consistent playing style and should provide a valuable test for his team’s progress.

“We respect them. They’ve got good players. I’m excited about the challenge awaiting us. They’ve been playing in a certain way for a year or two now, and I expect them to continue doing so.

“I’m also looking forward to playing our brand of football and creating spaces and areas that we know we can hurt them from… and score some goals as well. It’s a good football challenge, a good football test... to help our growth as a team,” said the 46-year-old coach.

National skipper Dion Cools, meanwhile, is eager to translate the experience gained from playing in Japan’s top-tier league into solid performances for Harimau Malaya tomorrow and on Monday.

The 29-year-old, who recently joined J-League side Cerezo Osaka, believes that competing in one of Asia’s strongest leagues has given him an extra edge that will also benefit the country.

“I think the Japanese League is one of the best in Asia. For me, to be able to compete there every week gives me an experience that, perhaps, some other players don’t have. I hope I can show it on the pitch and help the team,” he said.

In their last five meetings in all competitions, Malaysia have won once, drawn twice and lost twice to Singapore, with their most recent clash ending in a 0-0 draw in the 2024 ASEAN Cup group stage. — Bernama