KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 — The white Yonex jerseys worn by national shuttlers Pearly Tan and M. Thinaah are being credited as a “good luck charm” during their run to a silver medal at the World Championships in Paris.

According to a report in The Star today, ahead of the tournament, the players were given three new kit colours — white, orange, and black.

While singles players Leong Jun Hao and K. Letshanaa picked black, most doubles pairs, including Pearly-Thinaah, chose white for their matches, starting with a second-round win over Hong Kong’s Lui Lok Lok and Tsang Hiu Yan.

Women’s doubles head coach Rosman Razak said the pair felt more confident whenever they wore the all-white attire, which motivated them to stick with it through to the final.

Mixed doubles world champions Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei also wore white throughout their campaign, helping them secure Malaysia’s first world title in the event after beating China’s second seeds Jiang Zhenbang and Wei Yaxin.

Rosman added that the effect of a “lucky feel” extends beyond players, noting that both athletes and coaches tend to stick with routines that give them confidence on court.