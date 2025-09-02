NEW YORK, Sept 2 — The Polish CEO who was filmed snatching a cap meant for a young boy at the US Open says he made a “huge mistake” and has apologised.

Footage of the incident, widely shared online, shows tennis player Kamil Majchrzak tossing his hat toward a child after a second-round victory last week, before Piotr Szczerek steps in and takes it instead.

The BBC reported the clip drew sharp criticism across social media.

Szczerek, chief executive of paving firm Drogbruk, said he believed Majchrzak had been passing the cap in his direction.

“I know I did something that seemed like consciously collecting a memento from a child,” he wrote in a statement.

“This wasn’t my intention, but it doesn’t change the fact that I hurt the boy and disappointed the fans.”

The 50-year-old said he had returned the cap and hoped “it at least partially repaired the damage that was done.”

He added: “I would like to unequivocally apologise to the injured boy, his family, as well as all the fans and the player himself.”

Majchrzak, 29, told the BBC he believed he did what most athletes would do in that situation. He said he hoped the boy and his family “had a great day” despite the mix-up.

Speaking separately to the New York Post, Majchrzak suggested there had been confusion.

“I was pointing, giving the hat, but I had a lot going on after my match,” he said.

“I’m sure the guy was also acting in the moment of heat, in the moment of emotions.”

Over the weekend, the Polish tennis star reunited with the boy, gifting him a cap and other merchandise.

On Instagram, he shared a clip of their meeting with the caption: “Do you recognise [the cap]?”

Majchrzak had come back from two sets down to beat Russia’s ninth seed Karen Khachanov in New York before the incident.

But his tournament ended early after he tore an intercostal muscle in his third-round match against Leandro Riedi.

Szczerek and his wife Anna founded Drogbruk in 1999, according to Polish outlet Tenis Magazyn.

The company sponsors sporting events and athletes.

The couple and their two sons are also amateur tennis players and have previously hosted Polish pro Urszula Radwańska on their home court, the magazine reported.