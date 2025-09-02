PETALING JAYA, Sept 2 — Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei’s golden run in Paris has brought them more than just glory — it’s also punched their ticket to the World Tour Finals in Hangzhou this December.

The season-ending showdown, slated for December 17–21, is one of the sport’s most exclusive stages, reserved for only the top eight in each discipline, according to a report in The Star.

But as reigning world champions, Tang Jie-Ee Wei have secured automatic entry under Badminton World Federation (BWF) rules, even if their ranking were to slip.

Currently sitting third in the standings with 59,610 points, the Malaysian pair can now approach the rest of the season with less pressure, knowing their spot in Hangzhou is guaranteed.

The duo reached the Finals last year, making it all the way to the title match before falling to China’s Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong.

This time, they’ll arrive not just as contenders, but as the newly crowned world champions.

The chase isn’t over for others, though — the qualifying race runs until November. — Bernama