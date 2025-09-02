LONDON, Sept 2 — Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson has completed a permanent transfer to Turkish side Fenerbahce after eight trophy-laden years at Manchester City, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday.

Ederson lifted 18 trophies at City following his 2017 move from Portuguese side Benfica — a haul that included six Premier League titles and one Champions League crown. He has also won the Premier League Golden Glove award three times.

“Ederson has completed a permanent transfer to Fenerbahce, subject to international clearance. We wish you the very best, Eddie,” City said in a statement.

City are expected to replace the 32-year-old Brazil international with Italian Gianluigi Donnarumma from Paris St Germain.

“It has been agreed with the club Manchester City and Ederson Santana de Moraes regarding his transfer. The player will receive a net of €11,000,000 (RM54.2 million) per season starting from the 2025-2026 season,” Fenerbahce said.

Fenerbahce did not disclose the length of the contract.

British media reported that the transfer fee was worth around £12 million.

“I leave Manchester City incredibly proud of what we have achieved together, and I am honoured to have worn the shirt so many times,” Ederson said.

“Under Pep, we have dominated the Premier League and conquered Europe,” he said, paying tribute to manager Pep Guardiola. “It has been amazing... I arrived in Manchester eight years ago full of hope, but I could not have predicted such a beautiful time together.

“Playing for City has been the most special time of my life and I will always be a fan of this special club. I’m going with my wife and children, but I’m leaving a big family here, Cityzens. Once a Blue, always a Blue.” — Reuters