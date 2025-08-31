KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has congratulated national mixed doubles pair Chen Tang Jie–Toh Ee Wei on their title win at the 2025 Badminton World Championships in Paris tonight.

He also described the victory as a National Day gift for Malaysia.

“Congratulations to the national mixed doubles pair, Chen Tang Jie–Toh Ee Wei, on this proud achievement at the 2025 BWF Badminton World Championships.

“Thank you for your hard work in bringing glory to the nation,” he said in a post on X.

In the final held at the Adidas Arena, the world’s fourth-ranked pair defeated second seeds Jiang Zhen Bang–Wei Ya Xin 21-15 in the first game.

They continued to hold off the Chinese pair’s fightback in the second game, sealing a 21-14 victory to deliver Malaysia’s first-ever mixed doubles title at the World Championships in 40 minutes of thrilling play.

The historic victory ends a nearly two-decade wait for the world title, with Malaysia’s previous best-ever achievement in mixed doubles being a semi-final appearance by Koo Kien Keat-Wong Pei Tty at the 2006 edition in Madrid, Spain. — Bernama