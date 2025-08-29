KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — Professional men’s doubles pair, Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani, saw their campaign at the World Championships 2025 in Paris came to a disappointing end after suffering a shock third-round defeat on Thursday.

The third-seeded duo were pushed to a rubber game before falling 20-22, 21-15, 21-23 to Taiwan’s 16th seeds Lee Jhe-Huei and Yang Po-Hsuan in a tightly contested 50-minute match at the Adidas Arena.

Jhe-Huei-Po-Hsuan will meet China’s Chen Bo Yang-Liu Yi in the last eight today as they edged Rasmus Kjaer-Frederik Sogaard of Denmark 21-17, 22-20.

In contrast, another Malaysian pair and seventh seeds Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun lived up to expectations as they stormed to the quarter-finals, courtesy of their 21-18, 21-18 win over English duo Ben Lane-Sean Vendy.

A massive clash with the tournament’s top dogs and world number one Kim Won Ho-Seo Seung Jae awaits Wei Chong-Kai Wun next.

The South Koreans came back from a game down to destroy Leo Rolly Carnando-Bagas Maulana from Indonesia, 17-21, 21-9, 21-4.

Wei Chong-Kai Wun will now join former 2022 champions Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik, national women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah and two national mixed doubles pair Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei and Hoo Pang Ron-Cheng Su Yin, in the quarter-finals today. — Bernama