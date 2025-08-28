FORT LAUDERDALE (US), Aug 28 — Lionel Messi erupted for two goals and an assist inside the final 15 minutes, leading Inter Miami to a 3-1 victory over 10-man Orlando City in a Leagues Cup semifinal yesterday.

Telasco Segovia added the other goal for Miami, which advanced to the final for the second time in three years. The Herons will play the final on the road against the Seattle Sounders on Sunday, with the winner guaranteed a place in the round of 16 in the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup. Seattle beat the Los Angeles Galaxy 2-0 in the second semifinal yesterday.

Miami won the 2023 Leagues Cup, defeating Nashville on penalties after a 1-1 draw in a final played in Tennessee.

Marco Pasalic scored in first-half stoppage time for Orlando, which had defeated Miami twice in league play this season.

However, the Lions were reduced to 10 men in the game’s pivotal moment that sparked Miami’s rally and set up Messi’s first goal of the competition.

In the 74th minute, the Herons’ Tadeo Allende earned a penalty when he got behind David Brekalo and directed a header at goal. Pedro Gallese saved the header, but referee Walter Lopez ruled that Brekalo had pulled Allende back.

Brekalo received his second yellow card of the night and was sent off. Messi converted the spot kick in the 77th minute, shooting low to the right, with Gallese guessing correctly but failing to reach it in time.

Messi struck again from open play 11 minutes later. As he had often done alongside Jordi Alba at FC Barcelona, Messi combined with his former teammate down the right to slice through Orlando’s short-handed defence before finishing into the same bottom-right corner from close range.

Minutes later, Messi linked up with Segovia, who finished from close range early in second-half stoppage time to seal the win.

Pasalic had earlier put Orlando ahead just before halftime, combining with Cesar Araujo, Martin Ojeda and Luis Muriel before capitalising on a rebound off Maximiliano Falcon to smash a half-volley past Oscar Ustari. — Reuters/Field Level Media