KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — Malaysia’s men’s doubles pair Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani powered into the third round of the 2025 World Badminton Championships in Paris after edging past the United States’ Chen Zhi Yi-Presley Smith early today.

The third seeds fought hard to seal a 19-21, 21-10, 21-17 victory in 51 minutes at the Adidas Arena. They next face Taiwan’s Lee Jhe-Huei-Yang Po-Hsuan for a place in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, former world champions Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik faced an all-Malaysian battle against Wan Arif Wan Junaidi-Yap Roy King, after dispatching Scotland’s Christopher Grimley-Matthew Grimley 21-15, 21-16.

Earlier, Wan Arif-Roy King had booked their spot by defeating Thailand’s Kittinupong Kedren-Dechapol Puavaranukroh 21-13, 21-17.

Malaysia also celebrated progress in the mixed doubles, as Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei eased past India’s Rohan Kapoor-Gadde Ruthvika Shivani 21-16, 21-11, setting up a third-round clash with Indonesia’s Jafar Hidayatullah-Felisha Alberta Nathaniel Pasaribu. — Bernama