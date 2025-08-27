NEW YORK, Aug 27 — Naomi Osaka turned heads yesterday, stepping on court in a dazzling crystal-encrusted red Nike outfit before dismantling Belgium’s Greet Minnen 6-3, 6-4 to reach the US Open second round at Flushing Meadows.

The twice champion made her Louis Armstrong Stadium entrance with an elaborate rose-adorned ponytail that she later ditched for practicality, but not before making a statement at the floodlit evening session.

“I just thought it would be really fun to do a New York under the lights,” Osaka said of her custom-designed ensemble. “This is my night outfit, so hopefully I’ll wear my day outfit next time.”

The 23rd seed’s theatrical presentation extended beyond fashion, with her bag featuring a small Labubu charm she dubbed “Billie Jean Bling, not Billie Jean King” in her on-court interview.

“I was not expecting everyone to like Billie Jean Bling. I’m glad she made people laugh today,” she said.

Beneath the glitz and glamour lay familiar pre-match jitters for the 27-year-old mother.

“I could have had a better attitude. Like, I was just very stressed. It was the first round, and this tournament means a lot to me,” Osaka said. “I wish I had thought more about the process rather than the result, but I’m glad I was able to win.”

Naomi Osaka’s bag with a Labubu charm is seen during her first-round women’s singles match against Belgium’s Greet Minnen at the US Open in New York August 26, 2025. — Reuters pic

The nerves showed at the start but ultimately not in her statistics — seven thunderous aces, zero break points faced in the second set, and a perfect six-for-six conversion on break chances in a match she wrapped up in 83 minutes.

Minnen, ranked 106th, was ultimately undone by 30 unforced errors against Osaka’s relentless baseline power.

“I feel like she was more aggressive than I anticipated. I was a little overwhelmed at times, but I just tried to make her keep playing one more shot,” Osaka said, crediting recent confidence-building victories for her improved mindset.

“It feels really good to have won quite a few matches against some really good players, especially on a surface that I love.”

Her elaborate outfit required years of Nike production planning, with crystals proving particularly challenging on performance wear. The dramatic hair change after walking out onto the court was always part of the plan.

“I did always know I was going to take the hair off, because it is really heavy,” she explained.

Next up is American Hailey Baptiste, whom Osaka described as a player who “is able to do basically anything.” The Japanese acknowledged the added difficulty of facing a home crowd favourite but stayed philosophical.

“All I can do is try my best and see what the result is,” she said.

Osaka is attempting to become the first mother to win a Grand Slam singles title since Kim Clijsters at the 2011 Australian Open.

Based on yesterday’s commanding blend of style and substance, that dream might have just moved a step closer to reality under the bright lights of New York. — Reuters