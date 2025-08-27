LEVERKUSEN, Aug 27 — Former Real Madrid right back Lucas Vazquez has joined Bayer Leverkusen until 2027, the German club announced yesterday.

The five-time Champions League winner joins on a free transfer, having been a free agent since his Madrid contract expired in the summer.

The 34-year-old completed a medical in Madrid and is in line to play in Leverkusen’s next match, away at Werder Bremen on Saturday.

In a statement, Vazquez said he was “looking forward to continuing my career at Leverkusen”.

Vazquez revealed former Leverkusen coach and current Real manager Xabi Alonso and one-time Leverkusen player Dani Carvajal, who is now at Madrid, helped convince him to join the German side.

“With Lucas Vazquez we are signing an extremely experienced player who has won everything there was to win with Real Madrid over the past ten years,” said Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes, adding the newcomer would become “a pillar” of the side.

Leverkusen were looking for a right-back after Jeremie Frimpong’s move to Liverpool at the end of last season.

Other than a short stint at Espanyol, Vazquez spent his entire career with Real Madrid, winning four La Liga titles.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s arrival at Real meant Vazquez fell lower in the pecking order at right back, but the nine-time capped Spanish player wanted to continue his career.

Unbeaten domestic double winners two seasons ago, Leverkusen have undergone a complete rebuild this summer, with several key players leaving the club.

Florian Wirtz, Granit Xhaka and Frimpong have all left for the Premier League, Jonathan Tah joined league rivals Bayern Munich and coach Xabi Alonso moved to Real Madrid. — AFP