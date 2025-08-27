BERLIN, Aug 27 — Borussia Dortmund’s summer Premier League recruitment drive continued yesterday with the signing of midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka from Chelsea until 2030.

England under-21 representative Chukwuemeka, 21, joins for a reported fee of €25 million (RM122.7 million).

He spent the second half of last season at Dortmund on loan, staying on as the club made the quarter-finals at the Club World Cup.

Chukwuemeka played 17 times for Dortmund in all competitions, scoring once and impressed despite struggling with injury.

In a statement, Chukwuemeka said he was “happy Borussia Dortmund is now my footballing home. I will give everything to make sure we achieve our goals as a team”.

Born in Austria, Chukwuemeka moved to England at a young age and came through Aston Villa’s youth academy before signing with Chelsea in 2022.

Dortmund sporting director Lars Ricken said the club was “delighted” to sign Chukwuemeka, who “further increases the quality and creativity of our attacking midfield”.

Dortmund also signed Jobe Bellingham from Sunderland and Yan Couto from Manchester City this summer.

Jobe’s brother Jude joined Dortmund from boyhood club Birmingham City in 2020 aged 17, moving to Real Madrid three years later for a fee estimated at €100 million.

German tabloid Bild reported yesterday that two further Premier League signings could arrive before deadline day on Monday — Chelsea defender Aaron Anselmino and Wolves striker Fabio Silva.

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho, who has had two previous stints at Dortmund and just ended a loan spell at Chelsea, has also been linked with a return to the Westfalenstadion.

Yesterday morning, Dortmund extended coach Niko Kovac’s contract by one year until 2027. — AFP