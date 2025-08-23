KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — In a unique show of unity between tradition and modern fandom, the Selangor Turf Club (STC) is inviting local fans of the popular Japanese franchise Umamusume: Pretty Derby to experience the excitement of a special horse race celebrating Malaysia’s independence on Aug 31.

The STC said the Merdeka Cup — one of 15 prestigious races scheduled by the Club this year — offers a perfect opportunity for newcomers, including the vibrant anime community, to experience live horse racing in its fullest.

“Horse racing — often hailed as the ‘Sport of Kings’ — is more than just a competition; it’s an immersive experience,” the STC said in a statement to Malay Mail.

“Interestingly, the Club has observed growing interest among younger Malaysians, particularly anime enthusiasts, following the global release of Umamusume: Pretty Derby. We warmly welcome fans and newcomers alike to join us on August 31 and experience the thrill of live racing firsthand.”

The Umamusume franchise, which includes a video game and anime, centres on “horse girl” characters named after and modelled on actual Japanese racehorses, inheriting their personalities and racing records.

The game has seen a surge in popularity in South-east Asia, sparking renewed interest in horse racing.

Following a worldwide English-language edition launch in June, Umamusume: Pretty Derby has since garnered overwhelming responses from players alike, especially those outside of Japan. — Picture courtesy of Cygames

What is the Merdeka Cup?

The Merdeka Cup is part of STC’s initiative to host monthly feature events with prize money of RM100,000 or more.

This special race, open to horses aged six and below, will cover a distance of 1,800 metres and offer a prize purse of RM100,000.

“The Merdeka Cup serves as a meaningful platform for the Club to celebrate the patriotic spirit shared by its stakeholders,” STC said.

To mark the occasion, the event will begin with a ceremonial raising of the Jalur Gemilang, followed by a rousing chant of “Merdeka!” led by STC chairman Tan Sri Richard Cham Hak Lim.

Throughout the day, races will be named in honour of Malaysia’s Merdeka theme, and national flags will be distributed to guests.

The Merdeka Cup is open to horses aged six years and below, will cover a distance of 1,800 meters and offer a prize purse of RM100,000. — Picture courtesy of Selangor Turf Club

STC also noted that high-stakes races like the Merdeka Cup serve a strategic purpose: to encourage and sustain horse ownership by offering substantial rewards, thereby strengthening the pool of quality racehorses at the club.

Tips for first-timers

For those new to the track, STC offers some simple pointers to enjoy the Merdeka Cup:

Soak in the atmosphere: Explore the vibrant world of racing and enjoy the adrenaline-fueled action.

Feel the intensity: Witness the power of the horses as they thunder down the track towards victory.

Cheer them on: Don’t hold back—cheer for your favourite as it surges past the finish line.

For all race day details, including schedules, horse profiles, expert tips, and past performance records, visitors can check STC's official website.