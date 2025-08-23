LONDON, Aug 23 — Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi known jokingly as ‘Uncle Marc’ by his family is reportedly being eyed by Premier League champions Liverpool and he told the BBC the “turning point” for him was a loan spell at Swansea.

The 25-year-old central defender — born in the Ivory Coast but whose family moved to England when he was one — has attracted Liverpool’s attention with commanding performances.

He was pivotal in both Palace’s remarkable FA Cup win over Manchester City last season and then in the Community Shield a fortnight ago, in which Palace beat Liverpool on penalties.

The England international — who credits his church minister father John for sacrificing a lot in driving him as a youngster to play in matches — says the two-year stint at Swansea (2019-21) gave him the experience and hard knocks he required to succeed at the top level.

”I’d say my time on loan at Swansea was a big turning point,” said Guehi.

”Coming from Chelsea’s academy and going to such an amazing club that made me feel welcome from the beginning... not playing right away, having to sit on the bench, having not to travel to games and experiencing the difficult side of football.

”I wouldn’t say woke me up, put me in my place. That definitely helped me understand the world of football a bit better.”

Guehi credits two Swansea teammates Wayne Routledge and Nathan Dyer in giving him sound advice to help him move forward.

”They were adamant that I should just carry on being myself and excelling in that area because, at the end of the day, if you’re not yourself, what’s the point?” he said.

‘Childish’

Guehi, who says he would love to play on to the age of 40, but also voiced an attraction to become a WWE wrestler — “I’m a good waffler on the mic... making people believe you’re the bad guy or the good guy” — still lives at home and finds it a perfect balance to his pressure-filled career.

”Home is my sisters,” he said.

”Everyone is just funny. I get to be myself in a way, if that makes sense?

”I don’t know if I’m the only one in football that feels like this but sometimes — not all the time — you have to put on a show.

”It is such a tough environment — cut-throat, really difficult. There’s a lot of bravado, ego.

”It’s a good thing, but when I’m at home I can chill. I can be myself. They (family) are my foundation. I love being around them.”

His family keep his feet firmly on the ground.

”They’d call me a troll!” he said.

”As in, I’m always trolling. I’m not serious. I come across very, very serious but not to them. ‘Uncle Marc’... it comes across as serious but not too serious.”

Away from them he says he likes to listen to music, go to the cinema — because he says “no-one goes to the cinema, so it’s nice to be in a cinema on your own... popcorn!” — and read.

”My favourite book? I’d say Fahrenheit 451 by Ray Bradbury,” said Guehi, who added Limitless starring Bradley Cooper is his preferred film.

”It’s set in a future world where firefighters don’t put out fires, they start fires. They’re burning books — burning all the knowledge in the world — and there is one firefighter who is questioning all that.”

Guehi says although he is sociable he does not go out much because most of his friends either live abroad or outside London.

As to how they regard him he says in typically self-deprecatory manner “childish”.

He is also frank when asked how he would describe himself.

”I’d say ‘Work to do’.” — AFP