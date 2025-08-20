PARIS, Aug 20 — Rangers look set to miss out on the Champions League after suffering a 3-1 home loss to Club Brugge in the first leg of their play-off tie yesterday.

The Scottish side made a disastrous start as a defensive mix-up allowed Romeo Vermant to run through and loft the ball over goalkeeper Jack Butland from 30 yards.

Defender Jorne Spileers swept in a corner as Brugge doubled their lead inside seven minutes at Ibrox.

The bitter mood inside the ground soured further when centre-back Brandon Mechele blasted in a third from just outside the area on 20 minutes.

Danilo pulled a goal back at the start of the second half but Rangers have a huge task on their hands going into next week’s return leg in Belgium.

“We want to qualify for the Champions League and we’ll do everything we can next week,” Rangers boss Russell Martin told Amazon Prime.

“That (Danilo) goal changes everything. We have the privilege of hunting and chasing. We go in as underdogs, I’ll enjoy that and I think the players will as well.”

Qarabag of Azerbaijan won 3-1 against Ferencvaros in Hungary to take a big step towards the league phase.

Cypriot side Pafos, who made their European debut in last season’s UEFA Conference League, were 2-1 winners at Red Star Belgrade.

Rangers’ arch-rivals Celtic host Kairat Almaty on Wednesday, while Benfica visit Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce. Basel are at home to Copenhagen as Norwegians Bodo/Glimt take on Sturm Graz of Austria. — AFP