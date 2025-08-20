LONDON, Aug 20 — Tottenham Hotspur forward Mathys Tel said he would not allow the racial abuse directed at him online following his side’s Uefa Super Cup defeat by Paris St-Germain bring him down.

Spurs said they were “disgusted” by the abuse aimed at the 20-year-old Frenchman, who missed a spot-kick during their penalty shootout defeat by PSG in Italy last Wednesday.

“I was also disappointed about Wednesday night but racism has no place in our society,” Tel posted on social media on Tuesday.

“I know where I come from, where I started and none of this will bring me down. With work and humility, respect reigns.”

Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo was also subjected to racist abuse during his side’s 4-2 defeat by Liverpool at Anfield on Friday.

A 47-year-old man from Liverpool, who was arrested on suspicion of racially abusing Semenyo, has been conditionally bailed and banned from attending soccer matches. — Reuters