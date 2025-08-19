MADRID, Aug 19 — Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso said the team's shortened pre-season will not be used as an excuse as they prepare to kick off their La Liga campaign at home to Osasuna today.

Alonso will take charge at the Santiago Bernabeu for the first time after beginning his reign at the Club World Cup in the United States, where Madrid reached the semi-finals.

Madrid's request to postpone their league opener to a later date was rejected by Spanish football officials, and the team have played just one friendly since their 4-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in New Jersey on July 9.

“Obviously it would have been nice to receive some support with our request, especially for the players’ health... after such a long season and to have a little more preparation time,” Alonso said yesterday.

“But anyway, in the end it wasn’t to be and that’s that. We’ve only had two weeks and there’s no point looking for excuses now.”

Alonso has several new signings, including former Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold, at his disposal as Madrid look to turn the page on a disappointing end to the Carlo Ancelotti era.

Madrid won the Champions League and La Liga in 2023–24 but finished runners-up domestically to arch-rivals Barcelona last season and suffered a quarter-final exit to Arsenal in Europe.

Alonso, who led Bayer Leverkusen to a remarkable Bundesliga and German Cup double two seasons ago, was coy about his expectations in the Spanish capital.

“I tend to be more of a doer than a talker. So making promises before taking action in football doesn’t usually work,” said Alonso.

“We are working hard and people are eager, you can feel that. We are also very eager, we want to start this new project, with new players, a new coach, and bring this energy we have to the stadium, and then earn it, not just talk about it.

“Talking about it won’t make it happen, otherwise it would all be very easy. We have to earn it and we have to start tomorrow on that path to get where we want to be in May.”

Alonso also fully backed Madrid's opposition to plans to stage a La Liga game between Villarreal and Barcelona in Miami in December.

Madrid said last week it would “give an undue sporting advantage” to the teams involved.

“I agree wholeheartedly with the club’s statement,” added Alonso.

“I believe that at the start of the competition, we all knew what the rules were, and if the rules are to be changed, it must be unanimously agreed upon by all participants.

“Therefore, I believe that this is not appropriate at this time and that all La Liga participants should have been consulted beforehand.” — AFP