LONDON, Aug 19 — Morecambe appointed Ashvir Singh Johal as the first Sikh to manager today just days after the financially-stricken club was rescued by a takeover.

The Shrimps, who play in the fifth-tier of English football, were taken over by investment group Panjab Warriors on Sunday, ending uncertainty over their future.

Within hours of taking charge, the new owners sacked manager Derek Adams yesterday.

At just 30, Singh Johal also becomes the youngest manager in the top five tiers of English football.

Despite having never previously managed at senior level, he previously worked under Kolo Toure at Wigan and as an assistant to Cesc Fabregas during his time with the youth team at Italian side Como.

“I have been fortunate to work and learn from some incredible people, and I’m especially grateful to Kolo and Cesc,” Singh Johal told the BBC earlier this year.

“I know what world-class standards look like, how to lead with clarity, and how to develop a team with a real identity.”

Morecambe are set to begin their season against Altrincham on Saturday after their opening two matches of the campaign were postponed due to doubts over their financial future. — AFP