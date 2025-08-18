LONDON, Aug 18 — Joy turned to pain in an instant for Nottingham Forest goalkeeping coach Rui Barbosa, whose celebration of Chris Wood’s opener against Brentford ended with six stitches and a dizzy spell for him in their first Premier League game of the new season.

Wood’s fifth-minute goal, poked home following a corner, sparked jubilant scenes in the Forest dugout at the City Ground. However, Barbosa’s enthusiasm turned painful when he smacked his head on the dugout during the celebrations.

The club’s medical staff swiftly treated a nasty cut on his head.

“He has six stitches! It was a nasty one. A bad one. He was dizzy,” Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo told reporters on Sunday.

The 3-1 victory marked Forest’s first opening-day Premier League win since the 1996-97 season, when they defeated Coventry City. — Reuters