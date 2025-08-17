KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — Malaysian athletes had a strong showing overall on the final day of the 2025 Malaysia Ski & Wake Championships at the Waterfront Sports Complex in Precinct 6, Putrajaya today and as expected national queen, Aaliyah Yoong Hanifah dominated the women’s open category, sweeping all four events – slalom, tricks, jump and overall.

Ranked world number seventh in jump, she cleared a distance of 42.6 metres (m) and scored 7,320 points in tricks, leaving her only challenger, Indonesia’s Ni Ika Dewi Ambarawati to settle for silver in all three events.

Aaliyah’s stunning victory was witnessed by Youth and Sports Ministry deputy secretary-general Chan Hon Jin, who later presented the Malaysian Waterski and Wakeboard Federation (MWWF) RM145,000 under the ministry’s matching grant initiative.

Aaliyah, who also pocketed RM4,000 in prize money, will leave for Recetto, Italy next week for the IWWF World Open Water Ski Championships.

“It’s been a fun and exciting adventure for me in this championship. Everything that I did was to prepare for the World Open championships in Italy.

“I will take a short break before going to Italy. It is going to be very competitive at the world level event and my focus will be at 100 per cent,” she said, who also recently won four gold medals and broke the Asian jump record three times at the Asian Championships in Bangkok.

In the men’s open, Aaliyah’s siblings also impressed, with Aiden clinching gold in slalom and tricks, setting a new national record of 6,830 points in tricks.

Indonesia’s Muhammad Zahidi Putu grabbed the spotlight in the men’s jump with a brilliant 39.9m effort to snatch gold ahead of Aiden (32.3m) and his brother Adam (28.6m).

Meanwhile, Malaysia’s upcoming sensation, 13-year-old Aydan Saisi won gold in the boys’ Under-14 wakeboard final with 20 points, edging out five Indonesian rivals.

“I was so excited when my dad told me I won the gold medal again. I won it for the third straight year! This is a great achievement for me,” said the youngest of five siblings.

Aydan, who also trains under 13-time world champion Julia Rick, had finished fifth in the same event at the Asian Championships in Bangkok. — Bernama