KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — National men’s doubles player, Man Wei Chong admitted that he and his partner Tee Kai Wun are in better physical condition to participate in this year’s World Badminton Championships which will be held in Paris, France from August 25-31.

He said that compared to the inaugural edition he participated in in 2023, he feels they are now more prepared and hope to do better by aiming to bring home a medal for Malaysia.

“If you compare the last two years, this year’s performance has improved a bit. Although not much, it is better than the last two years.

“So hopefully we can do our best than before,” he told reporters after the national badminton team’s training session at the Badminton Academy Malaysia (ABM) today.

Meanwhile, Wei Chong, when asked about his draw with Kai Wun in the tournament, admitted that being placed as the seeded pair gave them a slight advantage when they would not be playing in the first round.

However, he said that did not mean they could be complacent given that there were several great names they had to fight if they wanted to go further.

“I think our first round was good because we started in the round of 64 and after that we might face the French pair, Toma Junior Popov-Christo Popov.

They are also quite strong and it is not certain that they can win again, playing at home. So we really hope to be able to perform later,” he said.

For the record in the 2023 edition, Wei Chong-Kai Wun ended the competition in the third round after losing to the Chinese pair, Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang 21-16, 14-21, 21-17. — Bernama