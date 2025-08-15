KUALA LUMPUR, August 15 — Despite the national women’s doubles team, Pearly Tan-M Thinaah receiving what was considered an easy draw at the 2025 Badminton World Championships in Paris, France, women’s doubles head coach Rosman Razak refused to dwell too much on the matter.

Instead, he stressed that the main focus is to ensure that his players are always ready to face every match at the prestigious tournament.

“My stance is still the same, that we don’t want to think too far ahead. We don’t want to focus on who our opponents will be.

“What we need to do is to prepare the players for the tournament, which is to make sure they are really ready and focused on match day,” he told reporters when met after the national team’s training session today.

Earlier at the draw ceremony held on Wednesday, Pearly-Thinaah received an easy draw when they faced no problems advancing to the semi-finals.

The second seeds received a bye in the first round and is expected to face the world’s 14th ranked pair, Lanny Tria Mayasari-Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti of Indonesia in the quarter-finals, with a record of meetings in favour of the national pair.

Meanwhile, when asked about the women’s doubles’ preparations ahead of the World Championship, Rosman said that all the planning he had done with the coaching staff was going perfectly.

In fact, he also informed that there were no injuries suffered by the national women’s doubles involved at the tournament.

Apart from Pearly-Thinaah, Malaysia will also be represented by Go Pei Kee-Teoh Mei Xing in the women’s doubles event where both pairs from the country received a bye in the first round.

For the record, Malaysia has yet to win a medal in the women’s doubles event at the World Championships. — Bernama