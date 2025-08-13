LONDON, Aug 13 — Bournemouth signed Bafode Diakite from Lille on a five-year deal on Wednesday, making the defender the second most expensive signing in club history.

While no financial details were disclosed, British media reported the fee was €35 million (RM173 million) plus €5 million in add-ons, the second highest behind the £40.2 million Bournemouth paid for Evanilson a year ago.

Diakite links straight up with Andoni Iraola’s squad, who face Liverpool in the Premier League season opener on Friday evening at Anfield. He will wear the number 18 shirt for the Cherries.

The 24-year-old scored 13 goals in 112 appearances for Lille. He played in 48 games last season, scoring four goals.

Diakite helps fill a hole on the back line left by the departure of Dean Huijsen to Real Madrid and Illia Zabarnyi to Paris Saint-Germain.

“I know the coach has great ideas, which enables us to play well in the Premier League,” the centre-back said in a statement. “Now I’m at the club, it’s a good opportunity to show how I can help the team going forward.”

“I’m a defender who likes to have the ball and play with it, and I hope to show my qualities both with and without it. I will give everything for the team and I hope we will have some great moments together.” — Reuters