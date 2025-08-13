KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) striker Bergson da Silva equalled national football legend Indra Putra Mahayuddin’s record as the all-time top scorer in the Malaysian Super League with 106 goals, after scoring in extra-time to help JDT bounce back to defeat Negeri Sembilan FC 5-3 at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium last night.

The visiting team began the match aggressively as they shocked the defending champions in the eighth minute through Joseph Esso, who cleverly netted a pass from Ameyaw Alexander Agyakwa.

Four minutes later, Agyakwa again produced an assist when his free-kick was well received by Jovan Motika to put Negeri Sembilan comfortably ahead at 2-0.

JDT then made a slight change by bringing on winger Arif Aiman Mohd Hanapi in the 29th minute, and it paid off as his corner-kick in the 38th minute was headed home by Jon Irazabal.

Three minutes later, Jaoa Figueiredo made it 2-2, reviving the defending champions’ spirit heading into the break.

In the second half, JDT pressed on and took the lead in the 57th minute through Irazabal, who completed a pass from Hector Hevel.

Before the visitors could regroup, Arif Aiman fired a powerful shot one minute later to extend the lead to 4-2.

However, Negeri Sembilan refused to relent and Motika again found a touch of goal in the 60th minute, to close the gap..

JDT substitute striker Bergson put the icing on the cake in extra time with a scissor kick, etching his name in Super League history.

In other matches of the night, Selangor defeated DPMM FC 3-0 while Kelantan Red Warriors drew 1-1 against Imigresen FC. — Bernama