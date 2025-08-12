PARIS, Aug 12 — European champions Paris Saint-Germain announced on Tuesday they have signed Ukrainian centre-back Illia Zabarnyi from Premier League club Bournemouth.

“Paris Saint-Germain are excited to welcome Illia Zabarnyi,” PSG said in a statement, adding that he would be the first Ukrainian ever to play for the club.

Zabarnyi, 22, had an impressive 2024-2025 season in England and his arrival in the French capital is expected to put pressure on PSG’s Brazilian stalwart Marquinhos in central defence.

Bournemouth have now sold three of their first-choice defensive lineup from last season after Milos Kerkez moved to Premier League champions Liverpool and Dean Huijsen was transferred to Real Madrid. — AFP