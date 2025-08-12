LONDON, Aug 12 — Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed his engagement to Georgina Rodriguez, his partner of nine years.

According to a report published in the BBC, Rodriguez shared the news on social media with a photo showing a large ring, captioned in Spanish, “Yes I do. In this and in all my lives.”

Ronaldo, the most followed person on Instagram, has yet to comment publicly on their engagement.

Rodriguez, 31, gave fans a close-up of the ring in her announcement post, resting her hand — adorned with the enormous sparkler — over Ronaldo’s, E! Online reported.

Harper’s Bazaar Australia described the piece as an oversized oval-cut diamond flanked by two side stones, with experts estimating its size at between 22 and 30 carats.

In the same report, it quoted jeweller Maggi Simpkins as telling The Cut — a style, fashion, culture, and lifestyle site — she believes the ring is worth between US$2 million and US$5 million (RM9.4 million to RM23.5 million), placing it among the most extravagant celebrity engagement rings in recent years.

The couple met at a Gucci store in Madrid where Rodriguez worked, while Ronaldo was playing for Real Madrid.

They have two children together, including their youngest daughter Bella, born in April 2022, alongside a stillborn son.

Rodriguez also helps raise Ronaldo’s three other children from previous relationships.

Rodriguez, 31, who stars in the Netflix reality series I Am Georgina, had previously addressed engagement rumours on the show, saying friends often joked about their wedding plans.

“Since Jennifer Lopez’s song ‘The Ring Or When’ came out, they started singing it to me. And well, this is not up to me,” she said.

The announcement attracted congratulations from celebrities including Kim Kardashian and celebrity makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury.

Piers Morgan, who interviewed Ronaldo in 2022, wished them “as much success in their marriage as he’s had on the football pitch.”

The family currently resides in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where Ronaldo plays for Al-Nassr. He joined the club in December 2022 on a reported annual salary of £177 million (RM1 billion).

In June 2025, Ronaldo extended his contract with Al-Nassr until 2027 amid speculation about his retirement.

On X, he wrote: “A new chapter begins. Same passion, same dream. Let’s make history together.”