MARSEILLE, Aug 7 — US international Timothy Weah has joined Marseille on loan from Juventus with an option to buy, the French club confirmed on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old winger arrives on loan for one million euros with a purchase option of 14 million euros ($16,000), according to several media reports,

The son of the only African Ballon d’Or winner in history and former Liberian president George Weah has played for Italian club Juventus since 2023.

Born in New York in 2000, he trained at Paris Saint-Germain at the age of 14, signing his first professional contract with them in 2017.

After two seasons, he moved to Scottish side Celtic where he won the Premiership and Cup double in 2019, then to Lille, where he won the French Ligue 1 title in 2021.

Capped 44 times for the United States Weah becomes Marseille’s sixth signing of the summer transfer window. — AFP