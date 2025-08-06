WASHINGTON, Aug 6 — Donald Trump yesterday established a task force that he will lead on the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, a Democrat-run city that has frequently clashed with the Republican US president.

The group will engage the federal government to “ensure the Games are safe, seamless and historically successful,” potentially offering Trump and his allies greater influence over the sporting event.

Trump will serve as chairman and Vice President JD Vance will be vice-chair of the task force, which will encompass several other leaders in his administration.

Signing an order to establish the group yesterday, Trump said, “We’ll do anything necessary to keep the Olympics safe”—including potentially deploying “our National Guard or military.”

He enraged Los Angeles and state officials in June with his highly unusual decision to deploy California’s National Guard against the wishes of Governor Gavin Newsom.

Trump claimed the deployment was necessary to quell protests that had flared up against federal immigration raids in Los Angeles, which has a huge migrant population.

On Tuesday he doubled down on his feud with Karen Bass, the city’s Democratic mayor, by labeling her “not very competent.”

Trump has previously criticized her response to wildfires that impacted Los Angeles in January.

However, Casey Wasserman, the chairman of the 2028 LA Olympics organizing committee, gave no hints of animosity as he joined Trump for the task force announcement at the White House.

“You’ve been supportive and helpful every step of the way. And we wouldn’t be here without you,” Wasserman said.

Los Angeles was awarded the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games in September 2017, during Trump’s first term.

Wasserman also flattered the president with examples of gold, silver and bronze medals that were given to athletes the last time Los Angeles hosted the Games in 1984.

And he offered Trump a chance to carry the Olympic flame—something he has already done in New York ahead of the Athens Games in 2004.

“For the first time in history, we are going to take the Olympic torch relay to all 50 states,” Wasserman said.

“And sir, if you’d like to run on Park Avenue again to revisit history, you’re more than welcome,” he told Trump.

Trump’s second term will coincide with the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2028 Olympics—two major global sporting events taking place in the United States.

He has previously targeted transgender individuals, particularly athletes, and further stated on Tuesday that the “United States will not let men steal trophies from women at the 2028 Olympics.”

Asked about genetic testing for participating athletes, Trump said: “There will be a very, very strong form of testing and if the test doesn’t come out appropriately, they won’t be in the Olympics.” — AFP