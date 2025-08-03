MACAU, Aug 3 — Malaysian badminton pair Wan Arif Wan Junaidi-Yap Roy King clinched their first BWF World Tour title after winning the men’s doubles final at the Macau Open today.

The world No. 24 Malaysians defeated Indonesia’s world No. 8 Moh Reza Pahlevi-Sabar Karyaman Gutama 22-20, 21-18 in 79 minutes.

As champions, the Malaysian shuttlers will take home US$29,230 (RM125,128).

This is Wan Arif-Roy King’s first win over the Indonesian duo in three meetings.

The victory also ends Malaysia’s 12-year title drought in the men’s doubles at the Macau Open.

The last Malaysians to win the event were Hoon Thien How-Tan Wee Kiong in 2013.