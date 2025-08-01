KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — National women's doubles ace M. Thinaah is more concerned with consistency than occupying the world number two ranking with her partner, Pearly Tan.

The 27-year-old Thinaah said their priority is to remain consistent on the court and get positive results in every competitive outing.

“For me, being world number two is just a number. For us, the main thing is to continue performing consistently and always supporting each other every time we take to the court,” she told reporters after a training session at Akademi Badminton Malaysia (ABM) in Bukit Kiara here today.

Thinaah also said that their preparation is proceeding smoothly ahead of the 2025 Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Championships scheduled to be held in Paris from Aug 25 to Sept 1.

“Actually, we are really excited to be back on court training together... definitely, the world meet is a big tournament and one that we are really excited to be competing in. We are just looking forward to it and preparing well for it,” she said.

On Tuesday (July 29), Pearly-Thinaah moved up one spot for a career-high world number two position in the latest BWF rankings.

They have performed consistently this season — winning the Thailand Open, emerging runners-up in the Indonesia Open, advancing to the semi-finals of the Malaysia Masters and qualifying for the last eight of the Singapore Open.

Their latest achievement saw them emerge as runners-up in last month's Japan Open after losing to world number one Liu Sheng Shu-Tan Ning of China in the final. — Bernama