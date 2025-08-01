KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — All the teams competing in the 2025-2026 Malaysia League (M-League) season can add three more local players to their squad, taking the total number of players they can register to 33.

The Malaysian Football League (MFL) said the MFL Board of Directors decided this at a special meeting recently after considering applications seeking additional quota for local players from several clubs, particularly from the Malaysia A1 Semi-Pro League.

“This is because these clubs, during the first season, are exempted from having developmental teams (President’s Cup, Youth Cup, Under-17 and Under-10), in addition to the abolishment of the MFL Cup for the 2025-2026 season.

“Therefore, the additional quota of three local players can provide more player options for clubs without developmental teams,” the MFL said in a statement today.

However, it stressed that clubs don’t need to fill up the additional three local player quota.

Instead, the decision depends on the requirements and financial capability of the clubs, in view of this season’s Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations, with clubs limited to spending a maximum of 80 per cent of their annual budget on player salaries.

With the addition of three local players, the M-League clubs can now register 33 players — 18 local players and 15 foreigners.

All clubs can register their players until the closing date of the first transfer window on August 31, while the second transfer window will be from January 5, 2026, to February 1, 2026. — Bernama