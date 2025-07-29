KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — National top women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah have risen to a career-high world number two in the latest Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings released today.

Pearly-Thinaah climbed one spot with 89,416 points, trailing only China’s Liu Sheng Shu-Tan Ning, who remain in the top position with 111,634 points.

Former national women’s doubles pair, Chin Eei Hui-Wong Pei Tty were the last Malaysian pair to reach this high, back in 2009.

Meanwhile, another national pair, Go Pei Kee-Teoh Mei Xing, broke into the top 20, moving up two spots to rank 20th with 45,090 points.

In men’s doubles, China Open 2025 runners-up Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik maintained their second-place ranking with 94,950 points, behind Japan Open 2025 champions Kim Won Ho-Seo Seung Jae of South Korea with 99,405 points.

Former world number one and professional pair Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani dropped one spot to fourth with 80,980 points.

In mixed doubles, national duo Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei returned to the top three with 85,013 points, climbed one spot from fourth.

Independent pair Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie dropped two spots to eighth place with 72,998 points, while national pair Hoo Pang Ron-Cheng Su Yin slipped to 16th from 13th with 52,363 points.

In the men’s singles, Leong Jun Hao is currently Malaysia’s top-ranked player, climbing two spots to 24th with 46,551 points while professional shuttler Lee Zii Jia, sidelined by injury since March, fell two spots to 35th with 38,890 points.

In the women’s singles category, national shuttler K. Letshanaa rose one place to 41st with 32,918 points, while professional player Goh Jin Wei dropped two places to 47th with 30,165 points. — Bernama