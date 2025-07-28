ISKANDAR PUTERI, July 28 — Johor Darul Ta’zim FC (JDT) has completed upgrades to Sultan Ibrahim Stadium, including 12 new corporate boxes and two new premium lounges, ahead of the 2025-26 football season.

The Regent of Johor and JDT owner, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, visited the stadium today to inspect the facilities and oversee final preparations before the season kicks off on August 8.

Also present was Johor Chief Minister Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

“The new corporate facilities are part of our efforts to improve offerings at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium and increase revenue for Johor Darul Ta’zim FC (JDT),” the club said in a statement today.

The corporate boxes can host up to 20 guests each, while the Red & Blue Lounge will offer fans premium matchday hospitality, with more details and pricing to be announced soon.