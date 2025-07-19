LONDON, July 19 — Manchester United have left out five senior players from their pre-season squad to face Leeds United in Stockholm this Saturday.

Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony, Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia will remain at Carrington as the club continues efforts to offload them, BBC reported.

New signings Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon have been included in the 29-man squad, with Cunha expected to make his debut following his £62.5 million (RM355 million) move from Wolves.

Injured trio Joshua Zirkzee, Andre Onana and Lisandro Martinez have not travelled but all other fit senior players are in Sweden.

Teenage defender Harry Amass has been excluded from the trip as he is set for a loan move to gain first-team experience.

Several academy prospects have joined the squad, including Chido Obi, Tyler Fredricson and Jack Fletcher, son of former club captain Darren Fletcher.

Godwill Kukonki, Sekou Kobe, Ethan Williams, Reece Munro and Bendito Mantato are also part of Ruben Amorim’s travelling party.

United are due to fly to the United States on Tuesday, and Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo may join them after a £65 million bid was accepted and a medical scheduled.

Squad list:

Goalkeepers: Altay Bayindir, Tom Heaton, Dermot Mee

Defenders: Diogo Dalot, Noussair Mazraoui, Matthijs de Ligt, Harry Maguire, Patrick Chinazaekpere Dorgu, Leny Yoro, Luke Shaw, Ayden Heaven, Diego Leon, Tyler Fredricson, Reece Munro, Godwill Kukonki

Midfielders: Mason Mount, Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Manuel Ugarte, Kobbie Mainoo, Jack Fletcher, Sekou Kone, Toby Collyer

Forwards: Rasmus Hojlund, Matheus Cunha, Amad, Chido Obi, Ethan Williams, Bendito Mantato