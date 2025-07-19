TOKYO, July 19 — Malaysia’s top mixed doubles pair Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei saw their strong campaign at the Japan Open come to an end after falling to China’s world No. 2 duo Jiang Zhenbang and Wei Yaxin in the semi-finals.

According to The Star, Chen and Toh, ranked world No. 4, were defeated 12-21, 16-21 in just 38 minutes during their clash at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium earlier today.

The result marked their third loss to the Chinese pair in four encounters.

Jiang and Wei, the defending champions, will go on to face Thailand’s Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Supissara Paewsampran in the final tomorrow.

The Thai pair advanced after pulling off an upset against world No. 1s Feng Yanzhe and Huang Dongping of China, winning their semi-final match 21-13, 21-17.