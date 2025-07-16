KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai are among three Malaysian mixed doubles pairs who cleared the first round of the 2025 Japan Open Badminton Championships in Tokyo today.

The husband-and-wife pair convincingly beat Ruttanapak Oupthong-Jhenicha Sudjaipraparat of Thailand 21-15, 21-10 in just 30 minutes.

They will meet Denmark’s Mads Vestergaard-Christine Busch in the second round tomorrow.

Another Malaysian pair, Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei, also kicked off their campaign on a positive note by defeating Canada’s Kevin Lee-Josephine Wu 21-15, 21-19 in 29 minutes.

Tang Jie-Ee Wei will meet either Indonesia’s Jafar Hidayatullah-Felisha Pasaribu or China’s Guo Xin Wa-Chen Fang Hui in the second round.

Hoo Pang Ron-Cheng Su Yin also advanced to the second round after a hard-fought victory over the United States’ Presley Smith-Jennie Gain, winning 21-19, 12-21, 21-16.

Pang Ron-Su Yin are expected to face an uphill task in the next round, where they will meet second seeds Jiang Zhen Bang-Wei Ya Xin of China.

However, it was a different outcome for professional pair Wong Tien Ci-Lim Chiew Sien, who were defeated by Japan’s Yuichi Shimogami-Sayaka Hobara 21-9, 21-8. — Bernama