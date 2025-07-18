KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — The country’s top women’s doubles team Pearly Tan-M.Thinaah advanced to the quarter-finals of the 2025 Japan Open Badminton Championship after defeating Taiwanese pair, Hsieh Pei Shan- Hung En Tzu, in the second round yesterday.

Starting as the third seeds, Pearly and Thinaah had no trouble taking the lead with a 21-14 win in the first set, before clinching the second set 21-16 in 35 minutes at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.

The Thailand Open champions are scheduled to meet South Korean pair, Jeong Na-eun-Lee Yeon Woo in the quarter-finals.

Accompanying their progress was the national professional men’s doubles team Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani when they easily defeated the Japanese pair, Hiroki Midorikawa-Kyohei Yamashita 21-19, 21-18.

The pair, ranked number one in the world will face the world number five, Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Shohibul Fikri of Indonesia in the quarter-finals.

Another men’s pair, Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun, advanced when they defeated Huang Di-Liu Yang from China, 21-19, 14-21, 22-20.

The sixth seeds of the tournament will face the third seeds from South Korea, Kim Won Ho-Seo Seung Jae in the quarter-finals.

Other results:

(NOTE: All Malaysian players unless otherwise stated. [ ] indicates the seed position)

Men’s Doubles:

Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi bt Chen Zhi Yi-Presley Smith (USA) 19-21, 21-14, 21-19

Nur Mohd Azriyn Ayub Azriyn-Tan Wee Kiong bt [4] Kim Astrup-Anders Skaarup Rasmussen (DEN) 21-16, 15-21, 21-19

Mixed Doubles:

[4] Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei bt Jafar Hidayatullah-Felisha Pasaribu (INA) 17-21, 21-16, 21-12.

[6] Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie bt Terry Hee Yong Kai-Jin Yu Jia (SGP) 21-14, 21-17.

[2] Jiang Zhenbang-Wei Yaxin (CHN) bt Hoo Pang Ron-Cheng Su Yin 21-9, 21-6. — Bernama