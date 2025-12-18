KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — Growing confidence among Malaysians reflects stronger faith in recent policy measures and economic management, according to Ipsos’ latest survey.

In the firm’s latest Cost of Living Monitor, 69 per cent of Malaysians now believe the country is heading in the right direction, up from 66 per cent last year.

Malaysians were also increasingly optimistic about the country’s economic future, with 73 per cent saying they considered the trajectory to be “good/very good”, an increase from 6 per cent previously and bucking regional and global trends.

“National confidence in the country’s direction is strengthening, reflecting growing positive sentiment towards recent policy measures.

“Malaysia now stands as the most economically optimistic nation in the region, in contrast to declining confidence across several Southeast Asian countries,” Ipsos said in the report.

In the region, Malaysia surpassed Singapore, Indonesia, and Thailand for optimism, with the last also being the most pessimistic at 42 per cent.

Economic growth, a firmer ringgit and steady investment were cited as key factors shaping sentiment.

Concerns about corruption, unemployment and inequality have eased, pointing to increased trust in stability.

Ipsos observed that fewer Malaysians now rank these issues among their top national worries, both from last year and earlier in 2025.

This national confidence is translating into a more positive outlook at the household level.

The report noted that fewer Malaysians now anticipate sharp increases in their essential expenses over the next six months, partly due to the effects of targeted government support in easing daily financial stress.

Malaysians also expect higher disposable incomes and better living standards in 2026.

Ipsos said continued focus on income growth and cost management could help sustain these gains.

“Looking ahead, [the 13th Malaysia Plan’s] emphasis on income growth, social protection and cost-of-living management is expect