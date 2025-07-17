PETALING JAYA, July 17 — Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) president Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz is set to unveil his strategic vision to elevate Malaysian badminton by the end of next month.

Tengku Zafrul, who was elected unopposed to the post in May, has since embarked on a series of engagement sessions with key stakeholders including former players, to gather input and conduct a full stocktake of the current badminton ecosystem.

Describing the engagement sessions as quite productive, the Investment, Trade and Industry Minister said the positive response from various quarters shows a shared desire to improve the sport.

“They (stakeholders) have different views but the fact that they want to share means they want to see improvement in the sport.

“I think it (plan) cannot be overnight, but at least we have targets for the next three years, the next five years and the next 10 years,” he said during a session with media here, today.

In May, Tengku Zafrul requested a 100-day period to gather input from stakeholders, players, the coaching team, and sponsors before formulating a strategic and effective plan for the development of badminton in the country.

Asked whether he had met all stakeholders, Tengku Zafrul said discussions are ongoing and will include official calls on the Youth and Sports Ministry including its minister Hannah Yeoh, National Sports Council, and national coaches by end of the month.

When asked about the key area he aims to address in steering BAM forward, he said it is important to understand the current landscape before mapping out long-term goals.

“To understand where you want to go, you must understand where you are today. To know where you are today means you have to do a stock-take from finance to the governance structure, to the players, to the coaches,” he said.

Tengku Zafrul said that each segment of the national badminton ecosystem including sponsorship, grassroots development, infrastructure and coaching must be assessed and improved cohesively, as progress in one area cannot compensate for weaknesses in others.

He added that expectations for Malaysian badminton remain high among the public and stakeholders, and meeting those expectations would need a unified approach, structured planning and a clear understanding of current capabilities. — Bernama