ROME, July 13 — Italian coach Stefano Pioli, who spent last season in charge of Saudi club Al-Nassr, is to return to Fiorentina, a club he previously coached and played for as a player, the Tuscan club announced yesterday.

The 59-year-old succeeds his compatriot Raffaele Palladino, who resigned to everyone’s surprise in June, a few weeks after extending his contract until 2027.

“Fiorentina announces that its new coach for its first team is Stefano Pioli,” the club said in a statement.

“Pioli, who returns to Florence after wearing the purple jersey as a player between 1989 and 1995 and having coached the club from 2017 to 2019, has signed a contract binding him to Fiorentina until June 30, 2028.”

Fiorentina finished sixth in Serie A last season which qualified them for the Conference League.

Pioli left Al-Nassr, where Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo plays, at the beginning of the week after just one season in charge, having guided the club to third place in the Saudi League.

His coaching career includes spells at Bologna, Inter Milan, Fiorentina and then five years at AC Milan with whom he won Serie A in 2021-22. — AFP



