KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) forced a dramatic 2-2 draw against Cardiff City in their first pre-season match under new manager Brian Barry-Murphy, thanks to a stoppage-time equaliser in Spain, Wales Online reported.

Played at the Pinatar Arena yesterday, the action-packed match saw four second-half goals and two red cards.

According to Wales Online, Cardiff had looked poised for victory after goals from David Turnbull and Rubin Colwill, but a late defensive error gifted JDT’s Oscar Arribas the equaliser.

The draw came despite Cardiff’s improved second-half showing, where the Bluebirds fielded an entirely new XI after the break.

However, their afternoon was marred by injuries to Ryotaro Tsunoda and goalkeeper Matt Turner, as well as a late red card for Yousef Salech.

Cardiff opened the scoring through Turnbull before JDT hit back via Jairo Da Silva.

Colwill then restored Cardiff’s lead with a curling free-kick, but the Malaysian champions capitalised on a goalkeeping mix-up in the final moments to level the match.

JDT had also seen a red card at half-time when Musa Sidibe was sent off for clashing with Cardiff’s Kion Etete, but the Welsh side allowed JDT to resume the second half with 11 players.

Wales Online said Cardiff’s coaching staff will take positives from the second-half performance despite the result, while JDT can be pleased with their fighting spirit against a Championship-level side.