PUTRAJAYA, July 9 — The Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) is closely monitoring the situation involving professional badminton player Lee Zii Jia, who recently sparked concern over his mental health.

Its deputy minister Adam Adli Abdul Halim said the ministry is ready to assist the Paris 2024 Olympics bronze medallist if he is indeed facing mental health challenges.

“If Zii Jia is in a situation where he needs help or support, we are more than ready to assist. We have made it clear from the start that we’re prepared to help.

“If the issue concerns emotional stress or mental well-being, then we must give him the space he needs until he’s ready to open up,” he said.

He was speaking to the media after the pre-launch of National Sports Day 2025 (HSN2025) and the KBS Masters Games 2025.

Zii Jia raised concerns about his mental state after posting an image of a painting on Instagram, which some interpreted as having depressive elements. — Bernama