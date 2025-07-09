LONDON, July 9 — Red Bull have sacked team principal Christian Horner after 20 years in the position, the Formula One team announced today.

The 51-year-old Briton was the longest-serving team principal, having been in the position since Red Bull made its Formula One debut in 2005.

“Red Bull has released Christian Horner from his operational duties with effect from today (Wednesday 9 July 2025) and has appointed Laurent Mekies as CEO of Red Bull Racing,” the team said in a statement.

“Oliver Mintzlaff, CEO Corporate Projects and Investments thanked Christian Horner for his exceptional work over the last 20 years.”

Alan Permane, currently Racing Director, will be promoted to team principal at Racing Bulls, Red Bull added.

Red Bull sit fourth with 172 points in the constructors’ championship, trailing leaders McLaren by 288 points. — Reuters