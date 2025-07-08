KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — Will national number one women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan and M. Thinaah remain with the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM)?

There is now a higher probability that the world number three will stay with the national governing body, following confirmation from BAM secretary-general Datuk Kenny Goh that discussions with the pair have been positive.

“The (joint) discussions (with Pearly-Thinaah) were very positive, and we want the best for them,” he told reporters after the training session here today.

Last week, BAM president Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz said that Pearly-Thinaah’s status with BAM would only be finalised before the Japan Open on July 15.

The media had previously reported that the pair had yet to sign a new contract with BAM after their previous contract expired in December last year.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding their future with BAM, Pearly-Thinaah have continued to deliver the goods, capturing the Thailand Open title in May by downing South Korea’s Jeong Na Eun-Lee Yeon Woo 21-16, 21-17.

Regarding his appointment as deputy chef de mission (CDM) to the 2025 Thailand SEA Games, Kenny hopes it will give added value to the national contingent throughout the Dec 9-20 biennial Games, which will be held in Bangkok, Chonburi and Songkhla.

“This is an honour for me, but at the same time, a humbling experience. If we look at the list of appointees, they are all sports legends, except me, as I am just a sports administrator,” he said.

Yesterday, the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) announced that national swimming legend Nurul Huda Abdullah had been appointed as CDM to the 2025 SEA Games.

Fifty-two-year-old Nurul Huda, who was recently elected OCM vice-president, will be assisted by Kenny, former sprint ace Nazmizan Muhammad and former hockey player Jivan Mohan. — Bernama