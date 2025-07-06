IPOH, July 6 — Former Penang goalkeeper Firos Mohamed died after collapsing during a match for the Dr Zambry Abd Kadir Cup at the Manjung Municipal Council Stadium last night.

Penang FC confirmed the news in a statement posted on its official social media page.

“The Penang FC Board of Directors and its entire staff extend their heartfelt condolences to the family of former Penang goalkeeper Firos Mohamed, who has returned to the Rahmatullah.

“May Allah S.W.T. shower His blessings upon him and place him among the righteous. To Allah we belong and to Him we shall return,” read the statement.

Earlier, several videos showing Firos collapsing while playing for his team against Kedah went viral on social media.

The tournament featured football legends from four states, namely Perak, Penang, Perlis and Kedah.

Firos, 53, left a lasting legacy in the 1990s as one of the most outstanding goalkeepers in Penang and at the national level.

Meanwhile, Manjung district police chief ACP Hasbullah Abd Rahman, when contacted, confirmed that Firos died of a heart attack.

He said Firos was pronounced dead while receiving treatment at KPJ Sri Manjung Specialist Hospital near Lumut at 10.23 pm.

It is understood that his body will be brought back to his hometown in Penang for burial. — Bernama