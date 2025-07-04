KUCHING, July 4 — Sarawakian golfer Mirabel Ting Ern Hui has closed an unforgettable chapter at Florida State University (FSU) and is now stepping boldly into professional golf.

The 19-year-old golfing sensation from Miri officially turned professional yesterday, fulfilling her childhood dream.

She will make her Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) debut at the prestigious Amuni Evian Championship at the Evian Resort Golf Club in France on July 10-13 — a coveted opportunity she earned after winning the 2024 Annika Award, which is given to the most outstanding collegiate golfer in the United States.

Reflecting on her two transformative years at FSU, Mirabel shared a heartfelt farewell message.

“I’ve been incredibly blessed to represent Florida State University over the past two years,” she shared in an Instagram story.

“And I’m deeply grateful for every opportunity I’ve had wearing garnet and gold.”

Her tribute was not just to the university, but to those who helped shape her journey with special thanks for the coaches whose belief and mentorship helped mould her.

“You’ve played a major role in helping me grow both as a golfer and a person,” she said.

Mirabel also shared a heartfelt message to her teammates.

“Thank you for the love, laughter, and memories that I’ll always carry with me. It’s been an honour to compete and grow alongside each of you,” she said.

Among her biggest sources of strength, Mirabel pointed to her family — especially her sister Michelle, who has been her anchor.

“Your love, strength, and constant guidance mean everything to me and I’m so lucky to have you. I look forward to continue my golfing journey with you,” she said.

Mirabel also gave special mention to coach Kris Assawapimonporn, a pivotal figure over the last seven months, under whose guidance she plans to continue training.

But perhaps the most poignant part of her farewell came in remembrance of her late father Ting Hee Chai.

“These past two and a half years have been the hardest without you. Thank you for everything you gave me from the very beginning. I carry your love and strength with me every day, and I hope I’m making you proud.”

As she looked ahead, Mirabel also reflected on how far she’s come.

“A 10-year-old Mirabel could never have imagined this moment. But after years of dedication and heart, I’m proud to say I’m turning professional — and chasing my dream of playing on the LPGA Tour.

“I can’t wait to see where this journey leads,” she added. — SoyaCincau