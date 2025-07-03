LONDON, July 3 — Portuguese footballer and Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has reportedly died in a car crash in Zamora, Spain.

He was 28.

According to Portuguese media reports cited by The Sun and Daily Mail, Jota was travelling with his 26-year-old brother, Andre — who is also a footballer — when their vehicle went off the road and caught fire near the municipality of Palacios de Sanabria, along the A-52 highway.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency services in the Castilla and Leon region confirmed receiving multiple calls about the crash.

A statement from authorities said a car had been involved in an accident at Km 65 of the A-52 and was ablaze when help arrived.

Firefighters, medical emergency units, and local police responded to the scene, where medical personnel confirmed the deaths of two individuals.

The tragedy comes less than two weeks after Jota married his long-time partner, Rute Cardoso, in a ceremony in Porto.

The couple, who have three children, shared photos from their wedding on Instagram with the caption, “June 22, 2025. Yes to forever.”

The 28-year-old winger joined Liverpool from Wolves in 2020 for £41 million (rm237 million) and had since become a key player in Jurgen Klopp’s squad, known for his pace, versatility, and work rate.

His death has sent shockwaves through the footballing community, with tributes already pouring in on social media from fellow players and fans.