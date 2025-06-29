KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 — Public relations agency ShekhinahPR, together with football marketing and management consultancy ProEvents, has donated football equipment used by Manchester United during their match against the Asean All-Stars at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil last month to Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Lemoi.

In a statement, ShekhinahPR said the agency also presented 15 pairs of brand-new football boots to the school’s pupils in support of football development within the Orang Asli community.

“SK Lemoi, a rural school that serves Orang Asli children in Cameron Highlands, Pahang, has its own football team known as The Botaks,” the statement read.

ShekhinahPR chief executive officer Christopher Raj said the contribution was part of an ongoing effort to nurture interest in sports among children in remote areas.

“We believe sport can be a catalyst for life-changing opportunities. Through this contribution, we hope to inspire and motivate Orang Asli children to stay active and pursue their passion for football,” he said.

“Seeing the joy on their faces as they received the football boots and gear previously used by Manchester United was truly heartwarming,” he added.

Christopher also reaffirmed ShekhinahPR’s commitment to grassroots development, especially in underserved rural communities.

He said the agency has consistently supported SK Lemoi through donations of sports equipment and team jerseys, with the most recent contribution made in March. — Bernama